TRACK & FIELDThe Logan County track team traveled to Meade County High School this week for the AAA Region 2 Track and Field Championships.
TENNISLogan County had a great showing at the 4th Regional Tournament last weekend. The boys made it through the first round with outstanding performances. Girls had all but one make it through and she had a battle playing a tiebreaker for the second set and then playing a 10-point tiebreaker for the match. Second round we had Robinson/Repsher and Corbin make it through to the quarterfinals. Overall the boys finished 4th in the Region and the girls tied Glasgow for 6th.
Regional Players:
Taylor Corbin Senior
Brock Repsher/ Tanner Robinson Seniors
Trapper McCarley 8th
Joshua Clark/ Aidan Hughes Juniors
Maddie McGinnis Junior
Lillian Harris/ Breanna Greenwood Seniors
Sarah Howard Senior
Hannah Britt/ Bella Gaddis Juniors
From Coach Winchester
BASEBALLThe Cougars traveled to Bowling Green High School Monday for the opening round of the KHSAA 4th Region Baseball Tournament. It was an outstanding performance by these young men as they battled through 7 innings of grind-it-out baseball. With the score being tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the 7th, the Purples scored a run and defeated the Cougars 7-6.
SOFTBALLThe Lady Cougars traveled to Western Kentucky University to also play in the KHSAA 4th Region Softball Tournament. The Lady Cougars faced off with a familiar foe, Allen County-Scottsville. The Lady Cougars started slow and just could not catch up with the Lady Patriots and suffered defeat 6-3. Kentucky 2A Section Championship and an appearance for the first time ever in the Kentucky 2A State Championship.
This week’s Sports Block is brought to you by Greg Howard, Logan County Schools Athletic Director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.