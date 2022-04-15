Friday, April 15
Preschool Screening
Logan County Schools will be having a preschool screening for the 2022-2023 school year on April 15th and 29th at the Logan County Career & Technical Center. Call Kim Guffy for an appointment at 270-726-2436.
Good Friday Service
On Friday, April 15th, there will be a Good Friday service at the Lewisburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church off of Highway 431 starting at 6 p.m. If the weather is good, there will be a concluding portion of the service outside as we relive the walk to Calvary!
Little Panther Academy
Russellville Independent Schools and the Logan County Public Library are teaming up to host the Little Panther Academy. The Little Panther Academy will occur once a month at Russellville Schools in the former Russellville Middle School library at 210 East 7th Street in front of Rhea Stadium. The next session is Friday, April 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. This is open to ages birth to 5-years-old not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. For more information, contact Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS for further information at 270-726-3927.
Saturday, April 16
Easter Egg Hunt
Norris Smokin BBQ and the Adairville Baptist Church are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at the Adairville Park Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m. The event is free to the public ages.
Russellville Rural Fire Department Auction
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be hosting its annual fundraising auction Saturday, April 16 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extention Office. Pork tenderloin will be served with all the fixings for $7. The kid’s hot dog plate will be $4. There will be live entertainment provided by Clay Bilyeu. A grand prize of $300 cash will be given out with lots of door prizes and fun for everyone.
Easter Egg Hunt
Lewisburg Masonic Lodge and the Lewisburg Lions Club will host the Easter Egg Hunt this year. It will be held on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. It will be held at McKinney Park in Lewisburg this year. All children are invited to attend. We will have four age groups. For more information, call 270-755-4011.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
Get ready for a fun-filled night Saturday, April 16 at 8 p.m. (registration is at 6 p.m.) at 169 Wrenwood Drive, Auburn. There will be over 3,500 hundred eggs to hunt with lots of great prizes available, and an opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. We will have wine to purchase as well and a food truck on location. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Auburn City Hall or Carriage House Vineyards for $20 and that includes 1 glass of wine or wine slushie and participation in the Egg Hunt. We are also offering designated driver tickets for $15 which will include the Egg Hunt only. Tickets purchased the day of the event will be an additional $5. So bring your flashlight, and your Easter baskets, and get ready for a night filled with food, wine, lots of prizes, and fun! This is a 21+ event. Please bring a form of ID to participate. You will be checked upon entry. The event is being sponsored by Auburn Kentucky Tourism.
Sunday, April 17
Sunrise Service
On Sunday, April 17th, there will be a Sunrise Service at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church off of Stacker Street starting a 6 a.m. with Bro. Tim Nugent sharing the Easter Message.
Praise Service
Sunday, April 17th, there will be an evening Praise Service at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg featuring the 35 volce Community Choir for a moving worship experience centered on the Cross and Jesus’ Resurrection. For more information, please contact Larry Vaught at 270-977-5823 and LIKE Lewisburg Community Ministries, KY on Facebook for this and other events.
Friday, April 22
Auction and Chili Supper
There will be an auction and chili supper at the Schochoh Community Center Friday, April 22 from 5-8 p.m. Adults are $8, and children three and under are free. There will be chili, a hot dog or sandwich, dessert, and drink. Proceeds will be used to help with repairs to the community center.
Waste Tire Day
Logan County’s Spring Waste Tire Day will be held on April 22 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Logan County Road Barn, 1088 Peyton Street, Russellville. For more information, call 270-726-7220.
Saturday, April 23
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution/Clothing Giveaway
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, April 23 from 9-11 a.m. Our building is located at 717 S. Main St. in Lewisburg. All safety precautions are still being met. In addition, the United Methodist Church in Lewisburg will be having a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Anyone wanting to donate gently used clothing or houseware items, please call 270-847-6719 before Friday, April 22.
2022 Walk for Life Choice
Registration for the 2022 Walk for Life Choice to be held on Saturday, April 23 is officially live. You can register, fundraise, donate or find out more information about our Walk all in the same place! Just visit lifechoiceky.org/events and follow the link. We will be announcing this year’s fundraising prizes and a preview of our 2022 Walk t-shirt next week. The first three people to register for the Walk get a free merch item (your choice of a mug, hat, or t-shirt).
Sunday, April 24
Bethel Choir at First Baptist
The Bethel University Choir (117 musicians) will be leading the First Baptist Church, 277 South Main Street, Russellville, in worship on Sunday, April 24 at 6 p.m. The University choir from McKenzie, Tenn. tours annually throughout the United States. The choir will provide a variety of sacred selections. The program is open to the community at no cost. A love offering will be taken.
Wednesday, April 27
O’Bannon Dedication/Open House
The O’Bannon House will host a dedication service along with an open house Wednesday, April 27 at 1:15 p.m., 151 E. Sixth Street, Russellville. Band music begins at 1:15 p.m. followed by a presentation of the Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution and Marine Barracks Washington D.C. Honor Guard/Saluting Detail
Monday, April, 25, 26, 27
Manifest Youth Revival
There will be a Manifest Youth Revival beginning Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville.
