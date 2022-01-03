With the exception of Pembroke Elementary, which is still undergoing clean-up from the tornado that hit that community, students will be back in class today for Christian County Public Schools and masks will still be optional, though superintendent Chris Bentzel said that he is monitoring the situation and the district will revisit the guidelines as necessary.
“As you know, there has been a recent surge of positive COVID cases throughout Kentucky,” Bentzel said in a statement on Sunday. “CCPS will continue to review COVID-related metrics on a daily basis to inform our COVID-safety protocols. This includes: community incident rates; district incident rates; district quarantine numbers; and local hospital capacity. We intend to continue to offer premier education to students in-person, five days per week with optional mask wearing.”
Last week the Christian County Health Department reported 301 new COVID-19 cases, up from 114 the week before.
In accordance with federal transportation mandates, CCPS students will continue to be required to wear face masks on school buses.
“Christian County Public Schools will continue to follow all other mitigation efforts including hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing high-touch surfaces,” Bentzel said. “CCPS will also continue to administer the Test to Stay program for school-acquired close contact students and staff. The CCPS community is strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.”
Classes will resume at Pembroke Elementary on Monday, January 10.
Bentzel also reminded parents and students that each high school has posted their mid-term schedules to begin Wednesday. January 5. Student families should check in with their respective schools for adjustments to exam schedules and sports activities. The second nine weeks will end Friday January 7, with report cards available on the Parent Portal on January 19.
“Thank you for your flexibility and continued support as we work to create healthy and engaging environments to help students grow to their full potential,” Bentzel said.
