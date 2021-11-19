Nikki K. Oliver, 59, of Trenton, passed away on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, of natural causes.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Oliver; two sons, Daniel Oliver (Brittany) and Kyle Oliver; a brother, Robert Fulkrod and a granddaughter.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Matt Seel and Will Campbell officiating.
