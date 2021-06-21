Russell Ray Dillehay, 81, of Adairville, passed away on Saturday June 19, 2021, at NHC Healthcare Center in Springfield, Tenn.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday June 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Reverend Carl Freudenthal officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville with Jack Engler, Tommy Engler, David Spencer, Bruce Traughber, Jeff Traughber, and Ricardo Euraque serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Robertson County Funeral Home.
Mr. Dillehay was born July 4, 1939, in Adairville. He was a retired machine operator with General Motors and was a member of the UAW Local 653. Mr. Dillehay was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He loved sports, especially football and basketball. Mr. Dillehay was a jack of all trades and could fix anything that he wanted to. He enjoyed doing electrical, mechanical, and plumbing work. He was preceded in death by his mother: Anna Elizabeth Dillehay Engler, by his daughter-in-law: Aleta Dillehay, and by his brother: Paul Martin.
Mr. Dillehay is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rebecca “Peggy” Garrison Dillehay of Adairville, by his son: Brian Dillehay of Bradenton, Fla., by his daughter and son-in-law: Leigh Ann and Ricardo E. Euraque of Springfield, by his grandchildren: Katie Edwards, Sarah Parkhurst, Emily Johnson, and Larkin Shoulders, by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Jackie and Carolyn Engler of Lewisburg, Tommy Engler of Lewisburg, Roy and Debbie Martin of Texas, and by his sisters and brother-in-law: Desma “Suzie” and Roger Sitz of Lewisburg, Betty Hunt of Owensboro.
Robertson County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
