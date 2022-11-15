The Logan County Cougars (11-1) host the Central Yellow Jackets (8-4) for the Class 4-A region championship game in the 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs at Cougars Stadium on Friday night.
This will be the first-ever game between the two schools.
Todd Adler is in his seventh season as head coach of the Cougars. He has guided his team to the playoffs in six straight seasons and is hosting the region championship game for the second year in a row.
The Cougars’ only loss of the season came at Greenwood and their biggest win of the season was at South Warren. In the playoffs, they defeated Allen County-Scottsville 35-14 and defeated Hopkinsville 21-7.
Logan County’s prolific offense is led by Davin Yates. Yates has completed 139 of his 244 passes for 1,778 yards for 21 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 388 yards for six touchdowns
Zane Batten leads the team with 39 receptions for 555 yards for seven touchdowns. JunVontre Dillard has 36 receptions for 501 yards for five touchdowns as does Harper Butler who has 13 receptions for 189 yards and Jack Delaney has 18 receptions for 249 yards for three touchdowns.
Ryan Rayno joined the exclusive 2,000 yards rushing club as his 267 yards last week placed him at 2,030 yards for the season with 23 touchdowns on 243 carries. Dillard has 51 carries for 333 yards for six touchdowns and Elijah Hawkins has 19 carries for 125 yards for two touchdowns.
The team has forced 29 turnovers with 17 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries. Hunter Holloway has six interceptions with Delaney having three and DeSean Payne with two. Hawkins, Ryland Nichols, and Kade Wall each have two fumble recoveries.
Hawkins leads the team with 113 total tackles with Isaac Poe having 86 total tackles and Payton Miller having 57 total tackles. The team has 35.5 sacks with Taylor having 13 sacks and Nichols with seven.
Marvin Dantzler is also on his seventh season as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. His team moved up to Class 3-A in 2019.
The team has lost to DuPont Manual, defending Class 6-A state champion St. X, their longtime rival in Belfry and South Warren. They have key wins over Butler and Fern Creek. They defeated Marion County via forfeit and North Oldham 31-7 to advance in the playoffs.
Xavier Brown has completed 54 of his 110 passes for 709 yards with six interceptions. He also has 291 yards rushing on 51 carries for five touchdowns.
Amomtez Woolfolk leads the team with 22 receptions for 331 yards for four touchdowns. Cortez Stone has seven receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown and Juston Brents, who has 10 receptions for 68 yards also for a touchdown.
Stone has 1,760 yards rushing on 221 carries for 20 touchdowns and Justin Bush has 58 carries for 237 yards for two touchdowns.
The team’s defense has forced 18 turnovers during the season. Javion Wallace leads the team with three interceptions with two each from Brents and Avaion Johnson-McNeal. Deandrell Mattison leads the team with three fumble recoveries with Uraih Points having two.
Andre Jackson leads the team with 67 total tackles with Johnson-McNeal having 61 total tackles and Mandrell with 60. The team has recorded 10 sacks with George Black, Bryson Brown, and John Payne each with two sacks.
