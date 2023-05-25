Peggy Marie Stacker Brewer passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 19, 2023. She was 100 years old.
Peggy was born on Feb. 10, 1923, at the home built by her grandfather in Adairville, Ky. Peggy was the firstborn of Samuel Stacker and Aliene Kroker Stacker. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ralph; her daughter, Linda Brewer; her brother, Sam Stacker, and grandson, Jacob Brewer.
As a young girl, Peggy was exceptionally talented. She loved to sketch landscapes and would also design and sew her own clothes. She enjoyed entertaining and was an elegant hostess, cooking for Ralph almost every single night of their marriage.
Peggy and Ralph married on Nov. 17, 1946. They found stability in a solid church family, where Peggy taught Sunday School and sang in the choir, and made many lifelong friends.
Peggy loved clothes and was always dressed in her finest attire. In addition to adorning herself, she continually conceived of ways to make her home more beautiful, doing most of the painting and wallpapering herself. In her 50s Peggy took up painting. Her artwork has been featured in several festivals and to this day can be found in her Kentucky home, as well as in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
In February 2023, Peggy celebrated her 100th birthday in true Peggy style, with a feather boa, a silk pantsuit, and a tiara at Mill Run Gardens and Care Center surrounded by her family and friends. Cared for by Bella Hospice and its extraordinary staff, Peggy was supported and celebrated daily.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Anne Byrum, 96; children Judy Brewer Wiseman, Ralph Wayne Brewer, and William Randolph Brewer, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss her spirit and wit greatly.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with a service immediately following on Wednesday, May 31st at Adairville United Methodist Church, 205 N. Church St. in Adairville, KY, 42202. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Adairville United Methodist Church in Peggy’s honor.
Robertson County Funeral Home, Springfield, TN, in charge of arrangements.
