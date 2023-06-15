The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 9 through June 16 are listed below. All work is subject to change.
Interstate 65A project to resurface I-65 will create multiple lane closures on various days and nights beginning next week. The preparation phase of the project is expected to create daytime lane closures. The single-lane closures will start in the northbound direction near the 43 mile marker. Nighttime double lane closures are also expected between mile markers 46 and 48. The double lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should use caution and expect slowed and stopped traffic in the area.
Simpson County
KY 100 — A major road rehabilitation project is expected to create a long-term road closure in a section of KY 100 West Cedar Street in Simpson County beginning Monday, June 12. The closure on KY 100 will be between KY 1008 McLendon Road and High Street.
KY 1171 (mile point 3.2) — A project to overlay the bridge deck at the bridge over West Fork Drakes Creek is expected to start next week. A temporary traffic signal will be in place.
Warren County
KY 1083 — (mile point 0 to 3.9) — Drainage improvements continue and the roadway will down to one lane with flaggers from U.S. 68 Russellville Road to Galloway Mills Road from 6:30 am to 2:30 pm during the week.
KY 101 (mile points 9.1 to 11.6) — Resurfacing is expected to continue on this section of KY 101. Please expect lane closures and flaggers.
KY 101 (mile points 0.0 to 3.8) — Resurfacing is expected to continue on this section of KY 101. Please expect lane closures and flaggers.
U.S. 231 Morgantown Road (mile point 22) — A project to overlay the bridge deck is expected to start next week. A temporary traffic signal will be in place.
