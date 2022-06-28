The Logan County Republican Club recently gave out its 2022 scholarships in the amount of $ 500. On June 13, members, parents, grandparents, and friends were in attendance for the monthly meeting at Kirby Funeral Home in Russellville. New officers were also elected, including Ray Wilson, chairperson, Nickolas Scarborough, vice-chair, and Eric Evans, treasurer. The 2022 recipients included Addilyn Cundiff andCourtney Rainwaters.
— Staff reports
