April 27 — 12 p.m.
Crafts & Chats — Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
April 27-29
Friends of the Library Book Sale — Russellville Branch
Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hardbacks & media items, $1.00; paperbacks, 50 cents Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Half Price Day Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Books are $1.00 a bag with bags provided; media items are limited to 10 per bag.
April 27 — 5:30 p.m.
Board Game Night — Russellville Branch
Try out this month’s game with us! A new one every month.
April 28 — 10 a.m.
Storytime: This Place is a ZOO! — Russellville Branch
Lions, Tigers, and Bears. Oh My! This will be held outside, bring a chair or beach towel. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 28 — 2 p.m.
After-school Storytime: This Place is a ZOO! — Russellville Branch
Lions, Tigers, and Bears. Oh My! This will be held outside, bring a chair or beach towel. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
April 29 — 5 p.m.
Library After Hours: Roy Kyle and the Hot Rod Cruisers — Historic Courthouse
Join us at the historic courthouse for an evening with the Hot Rod Cruisers! Oldies for everyone. Parking entrance on 3rd street. The concert will be in the second-story courtroom, please enter through the side door.
May 1, 5 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Kid’s coloring hour! Grab a coloring sheet and make some art with us!
May 1, 6 p.m. — Auburn Branch
Writing Workshop
The Writing Workshop presented by Julie Cox and Sherrie Pryor of Creative Possibilities continues the first full week of each month (Monday at the Auburn Branch, 6pm and Thursday at the Russellville Library, 5pm)! Writers (ages 16 and up) of all stages are invited to participate as we explore writing resources, focused writing time, publication information and sharing our writing with each other. Writers can bring their writing device of choice. We look forward to seeing you!
May 1, 8, 15, 22, 30, while supplies last — Russellville Branch
Youth Craft Kit
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
May 3, 10 a.m. — Auburn Branch
Auburn Storytime: Cinco de Mayo Learn a little Spanish this fifth of May. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
May 4, 11, 18, 25, Noon — Russellville Branch
Crafts & Chats
Join us for a couple hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
MAY 4, 4 p.m.
Friends of the Library Meeting
Meeting to plan for the Friends of the Library. For more information on becoming a member, visit loganlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
May 4, 5 p.m. — Russellville Branch Writing Workshop
The Writing Workshop presented by Julie Cox and Sherrie Pryor of Creative Possibilities continues the first full week of each month (Monday at the Auburn Branch, 6pm and Thursday at the Russellville Library, 5pm)! Writers (ages 16 and up) of all stages are invited to participate as we explore writing resources, focused writing time, publication information and sharing our writing with each other. Writers can bring their writing device of choice. We look forward to seeing you!
May 5, 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Storytime: Cinco de Mayo
Learn a little Spanish this fifth of May. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
May 5, 2023, 2:00 pm — Russellville Branch
After-school Storytime: Cinco de Mayo
Learn a little Spanish this fifth of May. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
May 6, 2023, 9:00 am — Russellville Branch
Community Shred Day
Start gathering your files, community shred day is back! Stop by May 6th from 9-noon to drop off files to be shredded and recycled.
Document rules:
Maximum of five boxes/bags per vehicle
Personal/household documents only (no business goods)
Please remove large metal items (three ring holders, binder clips), but staples and paper clips can be left.
May 6, 13, 20, 27, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Bring your friends and hangout at the library. Small activities will be available.
May 8, 5 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Make It Monday: Layered Desserts
Lainey Powell joins us again to show you how to make a layered dessert in a jar. Share the making experience with us! Registration is required, give us a call to register.
May 10, 10 a.m. — Auburn Branch
Auburn Storytime: Mother’s Day
Celebrate the mother figures in your life! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
May 11, 4 p.m. — Russellville BranchColor Craze
Grab a coloring sheet and join us for an hour of coloring together.
May 12, 10 a.m. — Russellville BranchLittle Panther Academy
Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Public Library tea.m. up to host the Little Panther Academy.
Open to ages birth to 5 years old not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. Fa.m.ilies can learn right alongside their littles through music, movement and crafts! A light snack and drink will be served to the fa.m.ilies as well. The LPA is made possible through grants and community partnerships.
Contact: Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS for further information 270-726-3927
May 12, 2 p.m. — Russellville BranchAfter-school Storytime: Mother’s Day
Celebrate the mother figures in your life! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
May 12, 6:30 p.m. — Russellville BranchPast Finders: Genealogy
A. B. Willhite shares his experiences from years as a genealogist The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the Covid Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The Logan County Public Library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
May 15, 11 a.m. — Russellville BranchQuilling Class
Another small twirled paper lesson! A great way to stretch your creativity. Tracy will provide basic exa.m.ples and you can build from there.
May 15, 5 p.m. — Russellville BranchBoard Meeting
Monthly board meeting. Open to the public.
May 17, 10 a.m. — Auburn BranchAuburn Storytime: Here Comes Summer
Today is our last storytime until August, but we are going to celebrate because summer is almost here! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
May 19, 10 a.m. — Russellville BranchStorytime: Here Comes Summer
Today is our last storytime until August, but we are going to celebrate because summer is almost here! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
May 19, 2 p.m. — Russellville BranchAfter-school Storytime: Here Comes Summer
Today is our last storytime until August, but we are going to celebrate because summer is almost here! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
May 20, 10 a.m. — Russellville BranchBoard Ga.m.e Day
A variety of board ga.m.es will be available for fa.m.ilies to stop by and play. “Borrow” a favorite ga.m.e or try out a new one, or bring your own! Everyone is welcome.
May 23, 5 p.m. — Russellville BranchPainting class with Margaret Wilson
Paint your own canvas scene, moonlight on water with Margaret Wilson. Registration required. We will contact the registrants before the event.
May 23, 6 p.m. — Russellville BranchBook & Movie Discussion
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us at the Logan County Speculative Fiction Society. Please note the different day this month.
May 25, 5:30 p.m. — Russellville BranchBoard Ga.m.e Night
Try out this month’s ga.m.e with us! A new one every month.
May 29 — All BranchesClosed for Memorial Day
No items will be due.
