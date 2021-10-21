Sen. David Givens has been presented a 2021 County Advocate award by the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo).
Sen. Givens, who represents Allen, Barren, Green, Metcalfe, Monroe and Simpson counties and serves as Senate President Pro Tempore, was selected as a recipient for his steadfast efforts to strengthen counties across Kentucky, which were vital in moving the state forward.
During the 2021 session, Sen. Givens sponsored and supported various bills that advanced issues important to counties. He sponsored Senate Bill 7, which pertained to unemployment insurance benefit overpayment and ensuring the integrity of the state unemployment insurance program.
Jim Henderson, KACo Executive Director and CEO, presented the award to Sen. Givens on behalf of county officials across Kentucky.
“Sen. Givens’ leadership on expanding rural broadband was critical during the Session,” Henderson said. “He truly understands the challenges of our more rural counties and has worked tirelessly to make sure the playing field is equal where at all possible. We are deeply appreciative to Sen. Givens for his valued role in helping Kentucky’s counties.”
The County Advocate award is being presented to legislators who have supported counties throughout the 2021 session by sponsoring or shepherding legislation that helps counties continue to provide services without unfunded mandates or limiting home rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.