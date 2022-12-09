HIGH SCHOOL CHEER — The Lady Cougars finished the regional competition off by winning their 4th straight title. They will now compete in the KHSAA State Cheer Championships on Saturday, Dec. 10 at George Rogers Clark. They will perform in the All Girls — Medium Division at 3:52 p.m. ET. Ticket Link — https://gofan.co/app/school/KHSAA. Tickets are $11 in advance and the day of will be $13.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEER — The Middle School Cheer Team won the KAPOS Regional Competition for the second year in a row. Last year these young ladies finished 2nd in the state competition and have their eyes on winning it all this year. They will compete in the Small Junior High School Division. This competition will be held at George Rogers Clark.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — The Cougars are opening up with a tough first two weeks under new coach Josh Frick. The Cougars are improving weekly and are looking forward to their first victory of the season. These Cougars play hard and wins will be coming soon. The Cougars are currently 0-4 with losses to Monroe County, Warren East, South Warren, and Barren County. They are back on the court this Saturday playing in the Sparty Classic at South Warren.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL — The Lady Cougars also opened up the first part of their season playing some of the best competition in the region and against the state’s #1 ranked team Bowling Green. The Lady Cougars stand at 1-3 in the young season. Their win was over Warren East in the Kentucky 2A Tournament and their losses came against Glasgow, Barren County, and Bowling Green. In the first round of the 2A, senior Gracie Borders recorded a triple double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. She was also named Player of the Game Saturday in the State Farm 4th Region Classic against Barren County. The Lady Cougars will travel to Warren Central this Friday evening at 6 p.m. to play the Lady Dragons in the second round of the Kentucky 2A State Tournament. Ticket Link http://bit.ly/wcdragontickets Tickets are $6 and GoFan only sales.
GOLF — Abby-Grace Forbes will hold her signing with Campbellsville this afternoon at the Logan County CTC starting at 5:30 p.m.
