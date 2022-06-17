This past Sunday, I found myself at the Red River Meeting House again. This place is a gift from God. It’s where the Great Awakening of 1800 happened and where many people came to know the Lord and repented of their sins and where many of our local churches sparked from. The Holy Spirit is still present in this place. It amazes me to think that history hasn’t touched it all that much. It has now been 222 years since the revival here and the property and the significance of it, has been beautifully preserved for the generations to remember what happened and what God did.
For months the Lord has been asking me to get clear on some things; to get my life in order, to get rid of things that are cluttering my home, my office, and my thoughts, to clean out my physical spaces, to get organized digitally with files and lists, and to gain clarity around this ministry; what He wants me to do and who He wants me to help, so I can serve Him well in what He created me for.
I came to a point Sunday where I was once again desperate to hear from Him, I just needed to be alone with Him. The Red River Meeting House provides such a place for me; to clear my head, to be in silence, to think, to worship, to pray, to listen to birds sing and the wind gently blowing in the trees, to hear from God...
As I pulled up to the property, hoping to be there alone, I got excited because I was. I got out of my van, closed the gate behind me, and started walking up the gravel drive admiring the scenery and the beautiful weather. There always seems to be a wind blowing when I’m there. Not strong, just a friendly spirit-filled wind.
I began talking to the Lord. Tears just started flowing as I poured my heart out to Him. “What am I supposed to do, Lord?” I began. I continued to list the things that were happening at present and asked Him for guidance. I waited expectantly as I admired the sun peaking around the white clouds. A moment later I felt compelled to lay down face down before Him and worship. I’m not one that likes to lay in the grass because of the bugs, silly as it sounds, but the moment swept over me and before I knew it, I was laying prostrate before Him, worshipping, and seeking Him as Moses and Aaron did in the Old Testament. The tears that poured at that moment were indescribable. Coming to the Heavenly Father in full submission and worship, giving all of myself over to Him once again, it was amazing.
I went on up to the meeting house, and opened all the windows and doors, expecting to hear what the Lord wanted to say to me. I found a sheet of music among the visitor information, “Great is Thy Faithfulness”. I stood in the doorway of the meeting house, reading the words of that old hymn, just thanking God for His continued faithfulness throughout my life. “Great is the Faithfulness…”, I began to sing, somewhat shy, hoping no one was in listening distance, as the farmers were bustling about nearby. I continued, as I got louder and decided I wanted to worship the Lord with all I had, “morning by morning new mercies I see…”. I sang the entire song; every verse filled my lungs as I worshipped the Lord.
I left there that day clear on some things. You see, my talks with God used to be timid and somewhat wishful, hoping He would answer me.
I’ve learned to pray in faith, knowing He hears me and listening expectantly, knowing I will get an answer. It may not be right now. It may be a no. But what I want is to do the will of the one who sent me.
Verse: This is the confidence which we have before Him, that, if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests which we have asked from Him. I John 5:14-15
Prayer: Thank you Lord for your faithfulness, never-ending love, guidance & direction. We love You so much! Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO Yes, You Can Girl! Christian Ministry for Women.
