Summer Feeding Program
The African American Heritage Center is once again a pickup location for the Summer Feeding Program that offers free lunches for Simpson County school students now through August 4. The free lunches can be picked up between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at 500 Jefferson Street.
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series
The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series begins June 16 and continues on eight Friday nights through Aug. 18. The free concerts will be held on the Courthouse lawn bandstand between 7-9 p.m. The Brandon Harris Band opens this year’s concert series on June 16. The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
JUNE 9
VBS at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church
Heroes of the Bible Vacation Bible School will be held at Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church Wednesday, June 7 — Friday, June 9, starting at 6 p.m. nightly. Everyone is welcome to join us for some learning, good fun, and fellowship. Friday night our program starts at 6 pm. Kids will sing with everyone and fellowship over a meal. Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church is located at 371 Pleasant Hill Road, Lafayette, TN. For questions call 615-670-8404.
Movies in the Park at Community Park
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will present Movies in the Park at Community Park beginning on Friday, June 9. The free movie for the entire family will be shown in the shelter — stage area beginning at about 8 p.m. Those attending can bring blankets and chairs to sit on. The Franklin-Simpson Band Boosters will be there with treats. The Rotary Club of Franklin is sponsoring the event. Other movies will be presented on July 7 and August 4. Contact Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation for more information.
JUNE 11
Towe to Preach at East Side Missionary Baptist
Brother David Towe, from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, June 11 at 6 p.m. Revival begins Sunday, June 18 at East Side Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. each night. Elder Ronnie Delk will assist Elder Danny Holland, Pastor. The church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
JUNE 13
Community-wide Narcan Training
A community-wide Narcan training will be held Tuesday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Simpson County History Center on College Street. A group of local citizens who work with people affected by Opioid abuse are leading the effort to begin the training. Sponsors of the training include local emergency first responders, the health department, Lifeskills, and Family Care Counseling in conjunction with Hope Haven Recovery Residence. Lifeskills is providing educational materials for the training. Narcan is an Opioid Overdose Reversal Agent that can save a life. Anyone is welcome to attend especially those who are interested in learning more about how and when Narcan is used. This information may save a life of a neighbor, co-worker, family member, or stranger in need. For more information call Jane Lewis at 270-776-4750.
JUNE 24
Juneteenth
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission will celebrate Juneteenth on June 24 at Lincoln Park from 2 until 9 p.m. Vendors are needed, if interested call 270-776-4945, for details.
JULY 4
Annual Franklin-Simpson Independence Day Parade
The Annual Franklin-Simpson Independence Day Parade is scheduled for July 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin. Parade applications are available at Franklin-Simpson Tourism, Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, Franklin City Hall, and Simpson County Courthouse. There is no fee to participate in the parade, but entries must submit an application. For more information, contact Franklin-Simpson Tourism at 270-586-3040.
