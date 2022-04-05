The Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Russellville are partnering together to bring you Russellville’s very own summer concert series “Concert at Carrico.”
The series will begin in May and run through August 2022. Each month a new band will perform on the square and be free to the community to come and enjoy food, fellowship, and music.
“When I came on board as the executive director for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, I began hearing a lot of feedback from Logan County citizens on how they were wanting more to do in their community,” said Polly Steenbergen. “We took this plea to Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and came up with the concert series.”
Along with top-notch entertainment, food trucks will be present to offer delicious snacks while those who live in Logan and those who visit our community can enjoy good food and fun for the whole family on the square in downtown Russellville.
The first concert will be held Saturday, May 7th after local Clay Bilyeu’s Summer Night’s Cruise-In event. The band featured for May will be Tyrone Dunn & Kinfoke. This band is one of the premier party bands in South Central Kentucky. Playing local venues, private parties, weddings, and more. Their music ranges from Chris Stapleton to Stevie Wonder. They play all kinds of music for all kinds of people.
“We have booked the other bands in the series, however, we are still working out the details at this time,” said Steenbergen. “More information will be coming as we tie up the loose ends.”
Finding a stage is also in the works, said Steenbergen who is working with local businesses to make that happen.
“We are hoping members of the community, as well as visitors, will come out and enjoy this opportunity to get outside and enjoy themselves. We think it is extremely important to provide activities and events for those who live in Logan County and we want them to know the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Russellville are listening and working to accommodate those requests,” said Steenbergen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.