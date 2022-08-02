Due to improved weather conditions and upon recommendation of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, the ban on outdoor burning in Logan County was lifted Friday, July 29, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The burn ban was initially issued by executive order on July 6, 2022. Open burning is still prohibited within 150 feet of the woods between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. according to the Kentucky Division of Forestry.
— Staff report
