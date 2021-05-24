The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $4,939,773 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
“Today’s announcement shows how diverse the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board’s mission truly is,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles. “These investments in capital projects for a farmers’ market, greenhouses for our schools, meat processing facilities to reduce the backlog of cattle processing across our state, and others are positioning Kentucky farm families well as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
State and County Funded Projects
City of Whitesburg Farmers Market Pavilion
The City of Whitesburg was approved for $250,000 in state and $84 in Letcher County funds to build a farmers’ market pavilion and a commercial kitchen. For more information, contact Valerie Horn at (606) 534-9468 or valerieisonhorn@gmail.com.
Corbin Farmers Market Pavilion
Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission was approved for $100,000 in state funds and $1,500 in Whitley County funds to build a farmers’ market pavilion in downtown Corbin. For more information, contact Maggy Kriebel at (606) 528-8860 or maggy@corbinkytourism.com.
Daviess County Youth Agriculture Production
Daviess County Conservation District was approved for $20,000 in Daviess County funds for a Daviess County Youth Agriculture Production Cost-Share Program. For more information, contact Emily Murphy at (270) 685-1707 ext. 3 or emilymurphy98@gmail.com.
Owensboro Catholic High School Greenhouse
Owensboro Catholic High School was approved for $12,500 in Daviess County funds to build a new high school greenhouse. For more information, contact Erica Tapp at (270) 903-0050 or erica.tapp@owensborocatholic.org.
WKU SmartHolstein Lab
Western Kentucky University (WKU) Research Foundation was approved for $227,896 in state funds to establish a SmartHolstein Lab. The WKU Smart Holstein lab will be a strategic partnership between WKU and the Holstein Association, USA. The funds will be used to create a research, development and demonstration center for the dairy industry. For more information, contact Ranjit Koodali at (270) 745-4652 or sponsored.programs@wku.edu.
KADF Meat Processing Investment Program (MPIP)
The MPIP provides funding for meat processors who are currently or plan to become USDA certified to financially incentivize economical expansion of businesses to process Kentucky beef, dairy, pork, lamb, goat and poultry products.
Four Level 2 Simplified Processor Capacity Expansion projects and five Level 4 New Processing Facility Expansion projects were approved this month:
AW Farms, LLC was approved for $250,000 in state funds as a MPIP Level 4 to purchase processing equipment and build a USDA and custom processing facility for beef, pork and deer in Greenup County. For more information, contact Tyler Wells at (606) 923-4034 or tjwells611@gmail.com.
Farmstead Butcher Block, LLC was approved for $250,000 in state funds and $20,000 in multiple county funds as a MPIP Level 4 to build a retail butcher shop and USDA processing facility for beef, pork, lamb, poultry and deer in Muhlenberg County. For more information, contact Clifford Welch at (301) 616-8432 or cliffwelch@mmmbutcherblock.com.
Hayz Meatz, LLC was approved for $149,350 in state funds as a MPIP Level 4 to build a USDA and custom processing facility in Warren County. For more information, contact John B. Rediess III at (270) 784-6984 or johnrediess@gmail.com.
Lisa Freeman, d/b/a Freemen’s Catering & Meat Processing was approved $13,674 in state funds as a MPIP Level 2 to purchase a cooler, grinder, upgrade kill floor drains and holding pens for the custom processing facility in Union County. For more information, contact Lisa Freeman at (270) 952-4492 or redneck_101@yahoo.com.
Logan Premium Meats and Processing was approved for $250,000 in state funds as a MPIP Level 4 to purchase processing equipment and build a USDA processing facility for beef, pork, goat, turkey, ducks and poultry in Logan County. For more information, contact Chris Milam at (270) 847-0634.
Lorenz and Hammond, LLC was approved for $250,000 in state funds as a MPIP Level 4 to build a USDA and custom processing facility for beef, pork, lamb and deer in Anderson County. For more information, contact Stacey Westfall at (859) 351-5612 or staceyhwestfall@msn.com.
Moonlight Meat Processing was approved for $21,042 state funds as a MPIP Level 2 to purchase a meat tenderizer, meat mixer/grinder and additional processing equipment for its processing facility in Whitley County. For more information, contact Anne Bays at (615) 478-8450 or moonlightmeatprocessing@gmail.com.
Ray’s Custom Processing was approved for $6,650 in state funds as a MPIP Level 2 project to purchase a beef splitting saw, scales and concrete to repair the kill floor for the processing plant in Grayson County. For more information, contact Tommie Ray at (270) 879-8792.
Ronald P. Halsey was approved for $25,492 in state funds as a MPIP Level 2 to purchase a vacuum machine, vertebrae saw, air skinner, band saw, circle v-saw and holding pen for Halsey Meat Processing in Wolfe County. For more information, contact Angie Halsey at (606) 568-6378.
County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)
CAIP provides farmers with incentives to allow them to improve and diversify their current production practices. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.
Twenty-four CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $2,864,160:
Adair ($172,675)
Boyd ($40,400)
Breathitt ($100,000)
Butler ($99,274)
Carroll ($158,084)
Clark ($150,000)
Clinton ($155,688)
Daviess ($50,000)
Floyd ($33,000)
Harrison ($349,723)
Henry ($217,000)
Jessamine ($100,000)
Johnson ($43,000)
Marion ($150,000)
McCracken ($84,000)
Meade ($68,881)
Mercer ($179,406)
Montgomery ($200,000)
Morgan ($210,919)
Muhlenberg ($48,232)
Oldham ($25,000)
Powell ($53,337)
Trimble ($160,000)
Webster ($15,541)
Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program (DAR)
DAR serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.
Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)
NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.
— Staff reports
