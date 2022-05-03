Saturday was a warm and windy day at Logan County High School. The Cougars took the field at 11 a.m. to host the Calloway County Lakers. By the time the dust settled on the field after the final out, the Cougars claimed victory by a score of 11-8.
The Lakers stepped to the plate first and plated two runs early. Logan County answered with two runs in the bottom of the first to tie it up. Calloway County added another run in the top of the second. It was 3-2 going into the bottom half. Logan County got back-to-back singles from Kade Wall and Tripp Wadlington to start the offense in the second. Chance Sweeney tied the game at three with a grounder scoring Wall.
The Cougars would add two more runs in the third inning. Connor Binkley smashed a deep home run to center to lead off the inning. Harper Butler would score run number five on a sacrifice fly.
The Cougar defense held the Lakers once more in the fourth inning and the offense exploded in the bottom of the 4th. Logan County scored five in the inning to make it 10-3.
The Lakers were not done yet though. They added two more runs to make it 10-5 in the fifth. Calloway County’s defense held Logan scoreless in the bottom of the fifth. A 3-run homer by Calloway County in the top of the sixth would make it 10-8 in favor of Logan County.
The Cougars scored one more run in the bottom of the inning with two outs. That would be the last run of the game and Logan County held on to win 11-8.
Logan County had ten hits in the win. Connor Binkley hit a home run. Davin Yates had a double and a single. Harper Butler slugged a double. Caleb McCoy, Kade Wall, Tripp Wadlington, and Jack Delaney each hit singles in the game.
Isaac Stanley was the winning pitcher with four innings of work. Stanley struck out six, walked three, and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
Braden Engler and Davin Yates worked relief for the Cougars.
The win marks the third in a row and the eighth out of the last nine games.
Logan County will be at home in a district game against Todd County this evening.
