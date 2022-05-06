LCHS Fishing

The Logan County High School Bass Fishing Team competed among 65 plus teams in the Marshall County Tournament on Barkley Lake going out of Kuttawa Harbor.
Fishing were BC Josh Coomer, Kamdyn Coomer, Kayden Miller, BC Gabe Womack, Landon Womack, Damon Wright, BC Marty Gorrell, Landyn Gorrell, Cade Johnson, BC Johnny Shackelford, Mallory Robertson, Trevin Bond, BC Robbie Meacham, Cole Meacham, and Ally White
Lanon Womack and Damon Wright placed 7th with a weight of 11.14lbs.
Cade Johnson and Lanyn Gorrell weighed in at 7.2lbs
Kamdyn Coomer and Kayden Miller weighed in at 4.4lbs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.