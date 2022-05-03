Mental Health Awareness Month, recognized each May, provides a reminder that mental health is an essential part of a person’s overall health and well-being, and that resources are available for those seeking mental health support. The 2022 theme for Mental Health Awareness Month is “Back to Basics,” a nod to the fact that it is always positive to return to the fundamentals, making sure there is a strong foundation of mental health awareness among individuals and our community. The campaign seeks to encourage individuals to take a mental health screening, attend informational and support events and to utilize resources available on the Mental Health America of Kentucky website, www.mhaky.org/may.
“With mental health entering more and more of our daily conversations, it’s critical that everyone has a solid foundation of knowledge about it,” said Marcie Timmerman, Mental Health America of Kentucky executive director. “That’s why for Mental Health Month this year, we are getting back to basics. We want to ensure that our community knows about Mental Health America of Kentucky and the resources we can provide. We have a number of events and tools available specifically during May, but also for those seeking information and connection each month of the year.”
While 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime, everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health. The first step is to seek a screening. This can be done for free by visiting www.mhaky.org/mhascreenings, and gives you a snapshot of your mental health as well as provides tools and resources to help you understand your results.
“Since the start of the pandemic, more and more people are talking about mental health. An increasing number of folks are starting to see it for what it is: one important component of your overall health and well-being, just like your physical health. But mental health conditions, resources, and conversations can still feel complicated and out of reach,” shared Timmerman.
To help navigate the complicated discussions, Mental Health America of Kentucky has provided a toolkit with free, practical resources to introduce mental health topics like recognizing warning signs, knowing the factors that can lead to mental health conditions, maintaining mental wellness and seeking help for mental health. You can access this toolkit, and review upcoming event dates and details, on the website: www.mhaky.org/may.
About Mental Health America of Kentucky
Mental Health America of Kentucky is an affiliate of Mental Health America. The nonprofit seeks to improve the accessibility and quality of mental health and substance use services through advocacy with local, state, and federal policy-makers, education of the public, and promotion of research-based practices among providers. Mental Health America of Kentucky is the Commonwealth’s longest serving mental health organization.
