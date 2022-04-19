Over the last few years, Fort Knox has dedicated planning and resources in ensuring the base is functional under any circumstance.
On Wednesday, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Fort Knox operated on the base’s power generators for its annual “Black Start” exercise.
In 2015, after planning, the base opened its decentralized power generators and a contract with Nolin RECC.
With that, in order to assure its functionality, post officials test generators by disconnecting from their primary power source through LG&E.
R.J. Dyrdek, energy manager at Fort Knox, said an ice storm in 2009 resulted in the base having no electricity or water for 10 days. Leadership then decided they needed a new system to ensure something like that would not happen again.
“We needed a way to maintain post without an outside resource,” said Dustin Ward, manager at Fort Knox operations for Nolin RECC.
Garrison Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan said outside of natural disasters is the potentiality of adversaries possibly shutting down power grids.
“If we need to, we can still generate power and move forces out of Fort Knox … as they are required,” he said.
Ward said it took about seven minutes Wednesday after cutting power from LG&E to power the post back up with its six generator facilities, although one sits idle. He said this is the fastest response time they’ve seen since conducting these tests.
The previous best time was between 12 to 15 minutes.
There was an issue where power went out at one plant for a few minutes around 10:30 a.m., but Ward said it must have been an issue with an animal that caused a problem with the power lines. He said it was restored in about five minutes.
The generators on base also do peak shaving, which is when they’re working parallel with LG&E, and it helps to conserve energy and save on costs. O’Bryan said they save about $8 million a year in utility costs with this approach.
He credits the relationships with Nolin RECC and the two local water districts in creating sustainable power and water supplies for the base.
“Without these local partnerships, we would still be probably dealing with the same issues … back in 2009,” he said.
Dyrdek said the long-term goal for Fort Knox’s power generators is for technology get to a place where they could potentially have the base operate for a year on it if they had to. He said the U.S. Army wants a directive of 14 days, although this goal has not been reached by any military post or base just yet.
The goal also is to extend the tests from eight hours to 10 hours and then to 24 hours and beyond.
“It helps us focus our investment in time and resources to ensure that we’re continuing to move our energy program forward,” O’Bryan said.
Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.