The excitement of life brings new adventures. Many of these we repeat. But there comes a time when some things are done for the last time — the last birth, the last graduation, and the last trip. Nostalgia lingers and entices us just one more time. Certainly those with terminal illnesses hope that this past Christmas was not their last Christmas. Recognizing last things can be sad. But the last day before retirement, the last time to clean a house too big, can bring relief. Less brings new freedom, especially when the last drink was the passport to anniversaries of sobriety.
In the spiritual life last things can bring joy as well. Simeon, for one, was delighted when he saw the child Jesus in the temple. Simeon took Jesus in his arms and praised God, saying” “Master, now you are dismissing your servant in peace, according to your word; for my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to your people Israel.” (Luke 2:28-32) Simeon was now prepared to depart this life having seen the savior.
Last things are not necessarily sad. We celebrate what we have learned and are grateful that we no longer have to hold on to things that are too heavy to carry. There is freedom moving forward.
A last trip will come for us all. It won’t be another trip to the Grand Canyon or London. Those trips can remain fond memories. But a new trip awaits us, one we aren’t sure what it will be like. Our spiritual intuitions suggest that the God who dwells within us has another journey for us to take. We got used to the last time to drive a car. Can we get used to a spiritual existence without a failing body? Jesus said we will become as the angels. Much of that message is left up to our imaginations. But it is almost certain that the last trip will come as a surprise. Simeon was content to take that trip from the revelation of faith. Perhaps that is a good plan for us too.
