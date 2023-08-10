Mary Elizabeth Roberson, 88, of Russellville, KY., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Plainview General Baptist Church with Bro. Arno Kranz officiating. Burial followed in the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation began on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 5-8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
