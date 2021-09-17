On Sept. 9, Senate Bill 1 became law in Kentucky allowing school districts to make the local decision regarding masking in schools. Both the Logan County and Russellville Independent School Systems have decided to continue requiring students to wear masks for the safety of students, staff and employees.
“Based on school and community data, Russellville Independent Schools will continue to require masks in all indoor buildings, facilities, and buses until further notice,” said Conrad Reding, Districtwide Programs Coordinator (ESSER/SafeSchools/Public Relations) for the Russellville Independent School District. “Our district leaders are currently in communication with local and state health officials, as well as our Board of Education members, to create a revised COVID Operational Plan based on the new requirements identified in the recent passing of Senate Bill 1. Together, we are seeking to implement a Test to Stay program as well as changing quarantine guidelines. These efforts will keep the health and safety of our students and staff our top priority while also decreasing the number of students missing classes due to exposures and quarantines.” A detailed COVID Operational Plan will be made available on the district website as soon as it is finalized.
“We appreciate the continued community support and dedication to our plans so that we may continue to provide the in-person learning experience our students need and deserve,” Reding said.
Reding released a COVID-19 report recently saying there has been a drastic drop in COVID cases at the system.
“Russellville Independent Schools saw a drastic drop in cases and quarantines due mostly in part to our 10-day closure of schools,” said Reding. “This closure allowed all of our teachers and a vast majority of our students to reach their quarantining and testing thresholds. We continue to have in place all mitigation factors possible to lessen the likelihood of spreading the virus and to lessen the number of individuals who are quarantined due to close contact within our walls. As we remain vigilant in our efforts, we ask that our Russellville Panther families continue to practice good hand hygiene, stay home when you are sick, social distance as much as possible, avoid large indoor group gatherings, and wear masks when indoors and in large gatherings as much as possible. Lastly, we encourage those individuals, both adults, and age-appropriate students to seek the medical opinion of their personal physicians, and see if vaccination is something to consider. We feel this is the easiest and most effective means to fight COVID and its quarantines.”
Paul M. Mullins, Superintendent of the Logan County Schools stated that based on local and regional health data and current recommendations from the Kentucky Department of Public Health and the Barren River Health Department, his schools will continue to implement current masking protocols.
“Universal masking assists with our district goal of keeping students and staff safe while also providing in-person instruction with the least amount of disruption this school year,” said Mullins. “Wearing masks in school buildings and on school buses, along with our other mitigation measures of sanitization, social distancing, contact tracing, and quarantining help our district maintain safe in-person instruction. We are currently exploring several options to safely reduce quarantines in our schools. Any changes will be reviewed with the Barren River Health Department. If there is a change to the quarantine guidelines for our students, families will be notified.”
Mullins added he is also working to identify metrics that would help determine when the system could safely remove the mask requirement.
“We will seek approval from public health officials with any proposed changes,” Mullins said.
All Healthy at School documents for Logan County Schools, including the COVID-19 School Operations Plan, are posted on the district website.
“We appreciate your continued support and understanding as we work toward a consistent, safe, in-person school year for our students and staff,” said Mullins.
