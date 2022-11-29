Few middle school students think much about starting a business, or publishing a book before they reach high school, and fewer have probably not set a goal of doing both of these things before they graduate. Because, let’s face it, high school is a challenge on its own. One local teen has not only published a book, but also created an online presence before her freshman year, and she credits her success to those around her.
Logan County senior Jenna Coles, daughter of Jared and Joanna (Wood) Coles, fell in love with cooking around age eight. “I started cooking with my mom and grandma and always loved it,” Jenna said. In 2016, at age 10, she started a YouTube channel called Jenna’s Kitchen. To date, there are more than 200 videos and it was this channel that landed Jenna on Food Network’s “Chopped Jr.” in the 7th grade.
Jenna said, “The producers called my mom and at first she thought it was a prank. She finally realized it was real and asked me if I wanted to do it, and I was like, ‘Well, yeah!’ It was a long process that took almost a year. There were many steps in the process, but the hardest was that I couldn’t tell anyone! Do you know how hard that is for someone who likes to talk?”
Living on a farm couldn’t have been the more perfect place for Jenna to be. Jenna said, “I’ve always had a connection to what we eat since we raise most of it.” She continued, “But growing up on a farm meant there was always extra produce, and you can only eat squash casserole so many times before you can’t eat another bite.” It is this abundance that led Jenna to create original recipes.
“My mom saw a contest in the dentist’s office about healthy eating and said to me, ‘I want you to work on this and we’ll get what you need before we go home.’ So, the first recipe I ever created was the Strawberry Steak Wraps and it’s my favorite recipe in the cookbook,” said Jenna, who added, “Another favorite dish is the Pumpkin Pizza.” After creating several new dishes, her mom encouraged her to write them down.
“Mom said, ‘Maybe you should start writing these down, so you don’t forget them’ and then she said, ‘Why don’t you write a cookbook?’ ” said Jenna. She created a deadline of publishing by graduation in 2023. Before we tell you how to get your copy, you ought to know what it took Jenna to get there.
“My freshman year Wesley Estes was my FFA sponsor and I needed a Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) project. Since I already had a YouTube channel and I wanted to publish a cookbook, we used that as my SAE and I wrote a business plan for the cookbook,” said Jenna. The usual process was greatly hindered for Jenna when the world was hit by the pandemic. This meant Jenna had to work extra hard.
After learning about the FFA Foundation Shark Tank grants, Jenna applied and became one of the nine finalists. She said, “I convinced the judges my business plan was worthy and that if I won, the money would go a long way toward helping me reach my goal of publishing a cookbook before my senior graduation.” She was awarded the $5,000 prize and is eight months ahead of schedule because of it.
Jenna said, “Follow me at JennasKitchen16 on FaceBook to find out where I’ll be and what’s coming next.”
You can get your copy of “Cooking Through the Seasons with Jenna’s Kitchen” at the Mistle Toe Market at SOKY Market Place, 636 Center Street in Bowling Green on Dec. 2nd from 5-9 p.m. and on Dec. 3rd from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. If you can’t make it to the market on those days, you can stop by Black Lick Creek Apiary & Market Christmas Open House on Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is located at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn. You can also order a copy from Amazon. If you catch Jenna at one of the markets, she’ll be more than happy to sign your cookbook!
