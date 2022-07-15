The Logan County Public Library offers an extensive summer program for kids, teens, and adults from June through July. Planned outings where participants travel from within the library walls outside to enjoy spaces at the extension complex, playgrounds and pavilions at the cities’ parks, and online adventures from the comfort of their own homes. Books, crafts, jungles animals, magic shows, and learning how things work are but a few of the free activities sponsored throughout the summer months while kid’s are out of school.
Library Providing Summer Fun
- By Chris Cooper
ccooper@news
democratleader.com
