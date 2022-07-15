Justin Poland of the Land and Liberty Coalition attended Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting to thank magistrates.
According to their website, the Land & Liberty Coalition is a project of the Conservative Energy Network (CEN). The Kentucky chapter was launched in January 2022.
The grassroots organization says on its webpage it partners with local citizens, landowners, rural Kentucky advocates, and policymakers to promote commonsense policies that advance energy-focused economic opportunity projects while protecting and benefiting local communities. It further states it provides relevant information and helps citizens organize as effective advocates, empowering individuals and communities to take control of their community’s land-use future.
Poland told the court he was working on the “solar issues” in some of the areas around the state.
“I want to thank you for the work y’all have been doing not getting in the way of these projects,” said Poland directly to the fiscal court members. “We view it as a private property rights issue. We like to see local government not get too involved with what people want to do on their own land. It’s a traditional conservative value and we appreciate y’all showing value for that.”
Silicon Ranch (Russellville Solar) is bringing a 1,600-acre solar farm slated to be built in south Logan County. There are several people who live in the community who have expressed that they do not want this in their county.
Poland told the court he goes to problematic areas where there are issues with messaging.
“A lot of people in some areas of the state spread misinformation around some of the solar projects. We go out and make sure we provide the information necessary for people to understand these projects are good for counties. They are good for farmers,” said Poland.
A public hearing was held in June at the historic Logan County Courthouse where Logan citizens came and expressed the complete opposite opinion.
Mark Hall, whose property joins the potential site, stated, “We’ve always believed the best use of the land was crop production, and our family objects to the solar farm construction and installation. This project is viable only under the guise of being better for the environment. We need only look down the road a few miles toward Clarksville to see how a similar government-subsidized program wasted hundreds of millions of tax dollars to build a solar factory that was obsolete before completion.”
Another resident, John Mason Barns said, “Logan County is one of the top producing counties in grain production according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in 2017. Taking land out of farm production negatively affects the farmer and the farm supplier, farm workers, parts suppliers, seed fertilizer and chemical people, and so forth. On June 1st, the United States Department of Agriculture sent an email releasing marginal lands in the Conservation Reserve Program because they are so concerned about the war in Ukraine and potential food shortages. They’re allowing farmers to get out of those contracts early to plant more grain and have more food.”
Magistrate Robert Chyle asked Poland who paid him?
“We are a non-profit funded through several different apparatuses, individual donors, wealthy philanthropists, and some of the companies,” responded Poland.
Magistrate Barry Wright said he agreed that it was up to the property owner what they wanted to do with their land but strongly disagreed with Poland that it was good for the farmer.
“You were doing really good until you said it was good for the farmers,” said Wright to Poland thanking him and moving on to the next item on the agenda Tuesday. Wright is a farmer in a long line of farmers in his family.
