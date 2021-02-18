Most people have a fear and dread of dying. God did not create man to die, but death came to mankind because of sin. It started with Adam and continues today, because all of us have sinned and must face death.
When we look back at one of the letters of the apostle Paul, we find he had a very different attitude about death. While Paul was awaiting trial before Caesar, he heard that the church at Philippi was worried about him and the outcome of his trial. They worried about what would happen to the work of the kingdom and the spread of the gospel if Paul died (Phil. 2:25)
In Paul’s letter to the church, he didn’t whine or complain about his present situation, but responded on a most positive note. Although He knows that Caesar holds the power over his life or death, he thinks that through the grace of God, he will be released. The outcome though uncertain, does not seem to concern Paul in the least. He is ready and willing to accept whatever the Lord chooses for him. If he lives he knows he will continue following the Lord and spreading the gospel. If he dies he knows he will receive a crown of life and be with Jesus for all eternity. Paul seems to prefer the latter, but knows he needs to remain in the flesh to finish the work the Lord has given him to do. Paul is totally confident that whatever happens to him, he will be a winner either way.
We as Christians should have the exact same mindset as Paul. While we live we must strive daily to be more and more like Christ. As Paul tells the Corinthians, “Be ye imitators of me, just as also I am of Christ” (I Cor. 11:02) We need to understand that God did not give us life just to enjoy stuff and try to get more stuff. We all face an uncertain future, so we must keep our priorities front and center and always live for Christ.
This is the good news to every Christian. If the world does its worst to us and we die, we can count on the very best from the Lord, life with Him for all eternity. There is a purpose to our lives, while being like Christ, and bringing others to Christ. There is joy walking with Christ and there is hope in Christ when we die. Are you in Christ? Have you had your sins washed away by the blood of Christ? Have you put on Christ in baptism? (Gal. 3:26-28) Why not turn your life over to Jesus and be lifted above all the circumstances of this life that weigh you down? God will give new meaning and purpose to your life and even to your death. You will be a winner either way. Why not be saved today before it is eternally too late?
We invite one and all to come worship God in spirit and in truth with us each Sunday morning at the Kedron Church of Christ on the Coopertown Road Russellville Ky. We neither add to God’s Word or take from it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.