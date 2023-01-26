Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority Meetings
The Board of Directors of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority has established its regular meeting schedule for 2023. The Board intends to conduct a regular meeting at noon on the second Wednesday of each month in the conference room at the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority offices at 109 South Main Street in Franklin, Ky. From time to time, it may be necessary for the board to call a special meeting.
JAN. 28
Food Give Away
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be on Jan. 28th at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham Street beginning at 8 am. This is a drive-by and pick-up event. First come first served. Any questions call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
JAN. 31
SHRM Certification
WKU Career & Workforce Development will once again offer a twelve-session SHRM Certification Test Prep Program in 2023 taught by live instructors at Knicely Conference Center that will also be available via Zoom. The program will begin on Jan. 31 and continue through April 25.
