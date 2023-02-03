Back around Christmas time, a special moment occurred where a little boy’s dream came true and a little dog named Norman found a forever home. Thanks to the efforts of Logan County’s Best Friends Animal Rescue (BFAR), along with parents who realized their son had found a friendship filled with love, an adoption took place.
The young boy had been asking for a dog for awhile. He was under the impression his family was only fostering Norman until the first of the year. To his surprise and delight, the best Christmas present he could have wished for was delivered wrapped in a furry and fuzzy package.
Belinda Humphrey, one of the founders of BFAR, said they not only strive to find amazing homes for the dogs and cats that come into the rescue, but sometimes they are blessed enough in helping make dreams come true.
BFAR is a nonprofit volunteer dog rescue dedicated to rescuing animals left homeless and finding them their forever homes. The rescue also plays a part in keeping Logan’s pets sheltered and warm during the winter months by providing straw and housing to those who need it.
If you would like to donate to BFAR, you can call 270-772-2919 or visit them on Facebook at Best Friends Animal Rescue of Logan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.