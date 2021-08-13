As our children go back to school this year, it comes with both excitement and concern for parents as the COVID pandemic is still a big part of our world.
Masks have become as normal as pencil and paper to students. However, kids are resilient and are most likely more worried about what they are wearing, and if they have a class with their best friend, than catching a virus.
So let us wish these wonderful kids, our future, a fantastic school year. And, let us not forget all of those who show up every day to educate, cook, guide, and clean up after them. Here is to a GREAT school year!
See more photos on Page A9
