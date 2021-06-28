06/21/2021 — Armstrong, Timothy J — assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; wanton endangerment-1st degree; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; poss of marijuana
06/21/2021 — Ballard, Seth H — public intoxication-controll sub(excludes alcohol); poss of marijuana
06/19/2021 — Barrios Diaz, Wilder A — no operators-moped license; oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st (agg cir)
06/18/2021 — Bennett, Sierra E — contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
06/21/2021 — Bratcher, Keasha S — failure to appear; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; poss cont sub, 1st degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine); poss of marijuana
06/18/2021 — Bryant, Terry D — assault, 4th degree (no visible injury)
06/21/2021 — Chick, Morgan — reckless driving; criminal mischief 3rd degree; oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st (agg cir); wanton endangerment-1st degree
06/23/2021 — Cowles, Matthew Curtis — hold for other
06/19/2021 — Cropper, Clifton Alan — failure to appear
06/18/2021 — Danielson, Brittany N. — failure to appear
06/22/2021 — Day, Kristen L — failure to appear
06/21/2021 — Dearmond, Hannah K — assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense); wanton endangerment-1st degree
06/18/2021 — Duncan, Renata Jeneice — failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off; fugitive (warrant not required)
06/23/2021 — Garcia, Martin A — traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)
06/18/2021 — Gorrell, Lee M — no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off
06/20/2021 — Herrell, Savannuh C. — failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off
06/20/2021 — Holloway, Tiffany A. — obstructed vision and/or windshield; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; oper mtr vehicle u/infl cont sub (189a.010(1d) — 1st); drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
06/18/2021 — Holly, Shelia Ann — public intoxication-controll sub(excludes alcohol)
06/18/2021 — Jeffries, Walter E — poss of open alc beverage cont in motor veh prohibited; oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st)
06/18/2021 — Lisenby, Tina D — contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
06/23/2021 — Mccarley, Jerry Thomas — failure to appear
06/18/2021 — Miller, James Lee — failure to appear
06/18/2021 — Nickerson, Elizabeth Janetta — wanton endangerment-1st degree
06/18/2021 — Nickerson, Matthew Andrew — wanton endangerment-1st degree
06/23/2021 — Oneal, Brenda K — abandonment of vehicle on public road; failure of owner to maintain required ins/sec, 1st off
06/19/2021 — Pete, Richelle L — drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine); fugitive from another state (warrant required) (obs)
06/23/2021 — Rust, Michael L. — hold for other
06/22/2021 — Sydnor, John Thomas — probation violation (for felony offense)
06/20/2021 — Whittemore, Mark Dewayne — alcohol intox in a public place (1st & 2nd offense); wanton endangerment-1st degree; wanton endangerment-1st degree
06/23/2021 — Williams, Justin W — hold for other
06/17/2021 — Yoder, Joseph JD — assault, 4th degree (child abuse); menacing
