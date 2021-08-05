Rosetta McDade, 54, passed away on Thursday July 29, 2021, at her place of residence in Bowling Green.
Her funeral service is scheduled for Saturday August 7, 2021, in the Chapel of Adams & Sons Mortuary at 11:30 a.m. There will be a social distancing, walk-through visitation from 10 a.m. until the commencement of the funeral. Protective masks are required. Revs. Timothy McWilliams and Clarence Boyd Sr. will be officiating. The burial will take place at the New Zion Cemetery in Christian County.
The daughter of the late Robert Smith Mayes and Dorothy Ann Boyd Mitchell, Rosetta was born on August 21, 1966, in Hopkinsville.
In addition to her parents Robert Smith Mayes and Dorothy Ann Boyd Mitchell, Rosetta is preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry Mayes and Curtis Mayes; and her sister Virginia Bell. She leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Javary A. Brown of Denver, Colo., and Jamar A. Clemons of Houston; brothers, Michael Mitchell of Augusta, Ga., and Stevie (Yvonne) Mitchell of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters, Pamela (Kenneth) Bidgett of Lompoc, Calif., Omelia (William) Osborne and Patsy James, both of Dallas, and Uvetta (Merle) Watkin of Augusta, Ga.; niece and caregiver Danika Tyson and nephew Damar Lee.
