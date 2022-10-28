RUSNWS-10-28-22 Shoulders Hired

Denise Shoulders is shown.

 Photo by Harley Danielle Photography

Denise Shoulders has joined the News-Democrat & Leader staff as a full-time reporter. Shoulders began writing for the paper as a stringer over a year ago.

Within that time, she has shown her talent for writing and began immersing herself in the community she has called home most of her life.

