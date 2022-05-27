Logan County Circuit Court Clerk Mary Orange addressed the fiscal court Tuesday saying she was supposed to be at a two-day conference but had to miss it to be at court due to recent events between her office and the jail.
According to Orange, Jailer Phil Gregory notified her office on May 18th, that the jail will no longer be preparing bonds due to staffing shortages. Orange said, although her office is tasked with this duty by statute, all jails across the state, including Logan, until recently, work together with pretrial on bonding, especially after-hours and on weekends. This is going to cause a very large problem, said Orange, as the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is not open 24-hours a day and all weekend.
“Across the state, jailers and Circuit Court Clerks work together to prepare and collect the bail bonds that allow defendants to be released from custody. Under KRS 30A.060, the ultimate responsibility of this critical task falls on the Circuit Court Clerk. It is at the discretion of the jailer, however, to assist with this,” said Orange. “For many years, the Logan County Detention Center has prepared and collected the bail bonds for any ROR bonds (released with paperwork alone), surety bonds, and cash bonds under $10,000 that were done outside of the hours of the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. However, I received a letter from Jailer Gregory on May 18 stating that due to staffing shortages and perceived complaints, the Logan County Detention Center would no longer be preparing any bail bonds.”
Court members inquired if by law, do bonds have to be set and people released 24-7, or could it be something that could happen during regular business hours. County Attorney Joe Ross agreed with the Administrative Office of the Courts who instructed Orange, after she contacted them with the latest issue, that her office must provide these services on a 24-hour-a-day basis.
Orange said she has been working with the Administrative Office of the Courts and pretrial to come up with an emergency plan to provide for the necessary 24-hour a day protocol to address this issue.
“This is a novel issue, as, at most, a jailer has refused to collect cash bonds,” Orange said. “There are currently no other Circuit Court Clerks across the state that operate with zero support from their detention centers on bail bonds. According to the clerk in Gallatin County, where there is no detention center, the jailer himself helps with bail bonds outside of regular office hours.”
Orange said she would take on the brunt of the schedule change herself, but would also lean on some of her staff who wanted extra hours.
Members of the court told Orange they would do what they had to do to support her in this change, and assured her if bond monies were needing security in the middle of the night, they would either hire someone or rely on law enforcement to protect her and her staff if called out to file the necessary paperwork required with bonding.
“I have spoken with both Johnny Anderson and Josh Toomey, the candidates that will be on the ballot for jailer in November, about this matter. I have been assured by both that communication and collaboration between the Logan County Detention Center and the other offices, including my own, is among their top priorities. I am hopeful based on my conversations with both, that in January 2023 we can once again rely on the Logan County Detention Center to prepare and collect bail bonds outside of our regular office hours, so defendants can be released in a timely manner. Until then, there will be inevitable delays to such,” said Orange.
Magistrate Jason Harper asked his fellow court members if multiple people had quit at the jail between May 17 and May 18th? Magistrate Thomas Bouldin replied, “It’s an election. It’s pure and simple. But, that should not be a political excuse for people to be detained and not given proper due process because of an election.”
Beginning May 25, the Logan County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, with 9 full-time employees and 1 part-time employee, will be preparing and collecting all bail bonds around the clock.
Jailer Gregory responded to Orange’s statements saying, “As Logan County Circuit Court Clerk Mary Orange stated, the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office is responsible by law for preparing bonds. The Logan County Detention Center has performed this task for many years, however, the Logan County Detention Center can no longer prepare the bonds due to staffing issues.”
Gregory added the Logan County Detention Center has had several staff resign due to low pay.
“We are budgeted for three full-time front office staff; but we currently only have one part-time, and one seasonal front office worker, along with one full-time front office worker who has put in their letter of resignation. We do not have enough staff to continue doing the Circuit Court Clerk’s job,” said Gregory adding the Logan County Detention Center would be willing to share a telephone number to those that wish to make bond after hours.
Orange noted in her statement to the fiscal court, that this decision was Jailer Gregory’s to make.
“My staff and I have always tried to show our appreciation to jailer Gregory and the Logan County Detention Center staff for assisting with this critical task,” said Orange.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.