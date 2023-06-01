The Bowling Green — Warren County Drug Task Force, with assistance from the Kentucky State Police, have arrested Adrian Osmani, 28, of 1020 Old Barren River Road, Bowling Green, Ky.
Osmani is being charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance, First Degree, Class C Felony (Fentanyl Derivatives) 3 Counts; Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Third Degree, Class D Felony; Possession of Marijuana, (Hand Gun Enhancement); Possession of a Hand Gun by a Convicted Felon, and Wanton Endangerment, First Degree. Following a brief investigation of trafficking in M-30 pills, “The Fentanyl Pill,” detectives were able to secure a search warrant for the accused residence on May 24, 2023. The search warrant was executed at 4 p.m. The accused was arrested on the above charges and taken into custody without resistance. During the search warrant execution, detectives located two semi-automatic handguns, 58 “M-30 Fentanyl Tablets,” 13 Suboxone strips, other various controlled prescription tablets, a small quantity of crystal meth, synthetic drugs, two sets of digital scales, and $1,358 in cash. The Wanton Endangerment charge stems from opens drugs on the counter and other areas in access to three children being in the residence the oldest was age three. M-30 pills, “The Fentanyl Pill” is a extremely dangerous substance and has resulted in many overdose deaths. The accused was lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail pending arraignment in Warren District Court. He was out on bond from two prior Fentanyl trafficking charges from 2022.
