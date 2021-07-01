About 2 months ago I decided to hang my hammock in my back yard, under some big white oaks, for the summer. Found the perfect spot, shady with 2 oaks just the right distance apart. Before proceeding, I happened to look up and spotted a huge dead limb in one of the trees, so I wisely chose another location. Not quite as good a spot, with a little less shade, but much safer. I reasoned. A few days later I walked out to relax in my hammock for a short siesta in the afternoon heat. To my amazement the dead limb had plummeted to the ground right in the precise spot where I first proposed to hang my hammock. Had I been there when it came down, without a doubt, I would have been killed.
After some thought I realized this principle of looking up for danger applies to our spiritual lives as well. Without God’s truth, we very well would not even know that we were in danger. How could we know that sin was sin unless we learned what God considered sin? Perhaps the apostle Paul says it best, Nay, but I had not known sin but by the law, for I had not known lust, except the law had said, “Thou shalt not covet” (Rom. 7:7). We learn from God’s Word that it is not in man to direct his own footsteps (Jeremiah 10:23)? So if we are not capable of directing our steps in life, who is capable? God is omnipotent, all powerful. God is omnificent, creator of all. God is omniscient, knows all. God is omnipresent, always everywhere. Sounds to me like we had better listen when our Creator speaks to us through His Word. We can certainly know that God exists by simply observing His creations all around us. We can see His handiwork, but to know Him, we must study His divine plan revealed to us through His Word. Mankind was created in the image of our Creator, that is, with a soul that will live forever (Gen 1:27). In His Word, we learn of the resurrection, of judgment day, of heaven and of hell and how we will live forever in one or the other after death. We learn that there can be no sin in heaven (Rev. 21:27). We also learn that God, in His love for mankind, sent His only begotten Son to earth that through His shed blood we could be cleansed from all sin. Now no one will ever have to spend eternity in hell, if they only come to Him and keep His commandments (John 3:16). Without His Word, how could we even know of this Jesus, the Christ? The coming of the Savior is foretold many times in the old testament. His birth, life, death, and resurrection, we read of in the new testament. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life, no man comes to the Father but by me” (John 14:6). Why not look up, through Christ to God the Father and be saved today before it becomes eternally too late?
We cordially invite everyone who seeks the truth to come study and worship with us at Kedron on the Coopertown Road Russellville KY. Bible study at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday morning.
