Events & Announcements

Logan County Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will be having preschool screenings on May 10th-13th at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. These screenings are by appointment only. Call Kim Guffy at 270-726-2436 to set up an appointment.
Saturday, May 22
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building on Hwy 431 in Lewisburg. All safety precautions will be implemented as usual. Signs will be posted.
Caldwell House Open House Event
An Open House will be held at the Caldwell House, a new event destination, on Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Caldwell House is located at 151 E 6th Street, Russellville. Event vendors, food tasting, and door prizes will be featured in the walk-through event.
Gospel Singing
There will be a gospel singing at Christian Life Assembly of God, 25 Rock Lane in Russellville, Saturday, May 22 at 6 p.m. Several groups will be there. Come and enjoy good old gospel singing. For more information, please call or text cell phone at 717-451-7019.
