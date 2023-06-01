June 1 at 10:30 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Thursday Morning Book Club
Join us for thoughtful discussions and expanded reading horizons. Current books are available for checkout at the front desk of the Russellville Library.
June 1 at 4 p.m.
Friends of the Library Meeting
Meeting to plan for the Friends of the Library. For more information on becoming a member, visit loganlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
June 2 at 6 p.m. — Russellville Branch
After Hours: Karaoke
Join us for an evening of singing and camaraderie! Doors open at 5:30. Light refreshments will be provided, please no outside food or drink.
June 5 at 9 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Craft: Outdoor Bottle Torch
Join us at the Russellville Park pavilions for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. Make your own bottle torch to use on your porch or patio. Supplies are provided, but you may bring your own special bottle if you’d like.
June 5, 12, 19, 26, and July 10, 17, and 24 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Family Activities
Fun for the whole family. Join us at Russellville Park for crafts, games, and other fun activities together. Lunch will be provided after. Youth activities, 10 a.m. Adult crafts, 9 a.m.
June 5, 12, 26, and July 10, 17, and 24 at 12 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Youth Craft Kit
Want something to keep you busy when we don’t have events this summer? Stop by any branch to pick up a craft kit! Kits vary in type and complexity, but will always be a good experience. Branch delivery might be delayed; call your preferred branch to confirm before driving in.
June 5 & 12 and July 17 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Video Game Night
Bring your friends every Monday evening for video games of all sorts! Dedicated tournaments (with prizes!) will be held bi-weekly.
June 6 at 9 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Craft: Outdoor Bottle Torch
Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m.. Make your own bottle torch to use on your porch or patio. Supplies are provided, but you may bring your own special bottle if you’d like.
June 6, 13, 20, 27, and July 11, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Family Activities
Fun for the whole family. Join us at Auburn Park for crafts, games, and other fun activities together. Lunch will be provided after. Youth activities, 10 a.m. Adult crafts, 9 a.m.
June 7 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
STEAM Powered
Learn about drones, make your own spin art, build an index card tower, and other activities--all powered by STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and your creativity.
June 7, 14, 21, 28, and July 12, 19, and 26 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Adult Craft Kits
We’ll have a limited supply of weekly adult craft kits for pickup in Russellville in June and July. Sometimes, they’ll be leftover kits from the park craft programs that week. Available Wednesdays and as supplies last.
June 8, 15, 22, and July 6, 13, 20 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Tie Dye Thursday
Color your summer at Tie Dye Thursday. A different item every week. Provided items are limited and first come, first served, so get here early!
June 8 and July 13 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Color Craze
Grab a coloring sheet and join us for an hour of coloring together.
June 8, 15, 22, 29, and July 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen D&D
Join Delaney for an evening of Dungeons and Dragons! Make your character, go on an adventure, and come back for another session when you can. Space is limited; first come, first to join the party.
June 9 at 10 a.m. — Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
PJ’s Laugh Factory
PJ and his team will take you on a magical journey you will be talking about for years to come! Each show with PJ is jam-packed with audience participation, comedy, magic, music, puppets, and so much more!
June 9 at 1:30 p.m. — Auburn Park
PJ’s Laugh Factory
PJ and his team will take you on a magical journey you will be talking about for years to come! Each show with PJ is jam-packed with audience participation, comedy, magic, music, puppets, and so much more!
June 9 at 6:30 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Past Finders: Sports in the County
Jim Turner on the history of sports in Logan County. The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to the Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the Covid Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The Logan County Public Library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
June 10 at 6 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Library After Hours: Sawmill Revival
Join us for an evening of Bluegrass on the lawn with Sawmill Revival! Bring a chair.
June 12 at 9 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Craft: Alcohol Ink Tile
Join us at the Russellville Park pavilions for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m.. Decorate a tile with ink. Use it as a piece of art or as a trivet. Supplies provided.
June 13 at 9 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Craft: Alcohol Ink Tile
Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. Decorate a tile with ink. Use it as a piece of art or as a trivet. Supplies provided.
June 13 and July 11 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Clay Day
Take turns throwing clay on the pottery wheel and make a hand-built piece while you wait. Wear clothes that can get muddy.
June 14 tickets required — Russellville Branch
Jim Cruise The Spoon Man: Catch The Rhythm of Reading
Two shows. Give us a call or stop by the Russellville library for tickets. The “Spoon Man” of America’s Got Talent Fame explains how he fell in love with reading, the effect that it had on his grades, and the doors it opened in his life. He challenges the students to read at least 15 minutes per day. He also talks about writing his book “Spoon Boy,” mixed in with fantastic music that you can make at home.
June 16 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Family Fun Fair
Bouncy houses, face paint, food trucks, carnival games, and more! Join us at our family fun fair to connect with community partners, enter giveaways, win prizes, and learn about what is going on in our community.
June 19 at 12 p.m. — All Branches
Closed for Juneteenth
No items will be due.
June 20 at 9 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Craft: Dot Art
Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. Paint a canvas using only simple dots. Supplies provided.
June 20 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Youth Craft Kit
Want something to keep you busy when we don’t have events this summer? Stop by any branch to pick up a craft kit! Kits vary in type and complexity, but will always be a good experience. Branch delivery might be delayed; call your preferred branch to confirm before driving in.
June 20 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Rocket Making
Join a team and build a rocket that we will take outside to launch! The launch may be delayed if it’s windy.
June 21 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Bard Buddies: Twelfth Night
“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ’em.” Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, role reversal, and unrequited love reveals the value of character, loyalty, and truth. With the help of Kentucky Shakespeare’s Artist Educator, YOU will perform a fun and fast-paced version of Twelfth Night both with and for your peers in this fully interactive workshop.
June 22 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Wheel Throwing Pottery, Part 1
This is a two-part class. Session 2 is on the 29th, please only register if you can join both. Try your hand at using a pottery wheel to create your own unique piece of pottery. Must register. Space is limited. Weather permitting, we will be outdoors. There is another class in July, please pick the best one for you to allow more folks to join us.
June 23 at 10 a.m. — Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
Cody Clark Sensory Friendly Magic
Magician/autistic self-advocate Cody Clark knows firsthand how sensory sensitivities can get in the way of enjoying a program. He’s taken this expertise and is using it to share a new kind of magic show by removing loud noises, eliminating the bright lights, and encouraging everyone to express their reactions to the magic in the ways that come most naturally to them!
June 23 at 1:30 p.m. — Auburn Park
Cody Clark Sensory Friendly Magic
Magician/autistic self-advocate Cody Clark knows firsthand how sensory sensitivities can get in the way of enjoying a program. He’s taken this expertise and is using it to share a new kind of magic show by removing loud noises, eliminating the bright lights, and encouraging everyone to express their reactions to the magic in the ways that come most naturally to them!
June 23 and July 21 at 3 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Karaoke
Bring your friends and sing some karaoke with Mandy!
June 26 at 9 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Craft: Gnome Flower Pot
Join us at the Russellville Park pavilions for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. Decorate a flower pot with gnomes, a small door, tiny mushrooms, and other small items. Supplies provided.
June 26 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Video Game Tournament: Mario Kart
Bring your friends every Monday evening for video games of all sorts! Dedicated tournaments (with prizes!) will be held bi-weekly.
June 26 and July 17 at 5 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Board Meeting
Monthly board meeting. Open to the public.
June 27 at 9 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Craft: Gnome Flower Pot
Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. Decorate a flower pot with gnomes, a small door, tiny mushrooms, and other small items. Supplies provided.
June 27 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Painting Party
Learn some painting techniques and enjoy some snacks!
June 27 and July 25 at 6 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Book & Movie Discussion
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us at the Logan County Speculative Fiction Society. Meetings on the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
June 28 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Bruce Amato: The Magic in You
Bring out the magic in yourself and maybe be a part of the show! Join Bruce Amato for a mind-bending magic adventure and summer fun for the whole family.
June 29 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Wheel Throwing Pottery, Part 2
This is a two-part class. The first class is on the 22nd, please only register if you can join both. Paint your pottery at you like it. Must Register. Space is limited. There is another class in July, please pick the best one for you to allow more folks to join us.
June 29 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Natural Dye Thursday
Color your canvas with natural dyes. Flowers, onion skins, whatever we pull together!
June 30 at 10 a.m. — Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
Mr. Bond’s Science Guys: An Electromagnetic Adventure
This summer we will be exploring the laws of attraction and repulsion, what brings us together and what keeps us apart, through one of our very favorite forces… electromagnetism! Test your strength with our electromagnet tug of war, launch rings into the air with our electromagnetic pulse generator, and watch sparks fly with our van de graaff generator.
