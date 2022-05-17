U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement:
“Senators Collins, Cornyn, Barrasso, and I just left Ukraine. It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy and his senior advisors and to stand in solidarity with the heroic people of Ukraine.
“It was inspiring to visit the historic capital of a beautiful country that has been forced to fight for its own survival. We saw firsthand the courage, unity, and resolve of the Ukrainian people. The Ukrainians are fighting bravely against a deranged invader and have already succeeded beyond skeptics’ wildest dreams. They are willing and determined to keep fighting to victory. Ukraine is not asking anybody else to fight their fight. They only ask for the tools they need for self-defense.
“Our delegation reaffirmed to President Zelenskyy that the United States stands squarely behind Ukraine and will sustain our support until Ukraine wins this war. It is also essential that America not stand alone. Our allies and partners must continue to step up and do their part. For his part, President Zelenskyy asked us to relay Ukraine’s gratitude to the American people for our support in this dark hour.
“America’s support for Ukraine’s self-defense is not mere philanthropy. Defending the principle of sovereignty, promoting stability in Europe, and imposing costs on Russia’s naked aggression have a direct and vital bearing on America’s national security and vital interests. It is squarely in our national interest to help Ukraine achieve victory in this war and to help Ukraine and other countries deter other wars of aggression before they start.”
The Senators also visited Sweden and Finland on their way back home.
“It was a special honor to visit both these strong, proud nations during the exact days when both countries’ governments were concluding their deliberations and preparing to formally move forward with joining NATO,” said McConnell.
“Sweden and Finland already have long track records as two of the United States’ and NATO’s most capable friends and partners, even from outside the alliance. Both countries have massive geographic importance, professional and well-equipped armed forces, strong military industrial bases, and significant interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. Both nations’ robust commitments to defense funding mean that their accession would directly address longstanding concerns about burden-sharing and the financial contributions of our allies. Finland and Sweden would bring tremendous value as new NATO members and would strengthen the alliance significantly.
“I gave both the Swedish and Finnish leaders my personal assurance that I would fully support their NATO accession. As Senate Republican Leader, I would do everything in my power to ensure that our part of their accession process moves smoothly and expeditiously.”
— Staff report
