Both Pennyrile Electric and the Russellville Electric Plant Board gave updates on broadband projects in Logan County. Both utilities have contracted with the fiscal court to bring internet service to the unserved population of the county.
Alan Gates, President and CEO of Pennyrile Electric, spoke at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting starting off by saying “Pennyrile appreciates the partnership we have with the county and we are looking forward to bringing Pennyrile Electric folks much-needed broadband.”
Pennyrile has acquired most of the materials to begin their portion of the project which is bringing internet service to the southern part of the county, reported Gates. “Everything seems to be on schedule.”
Gates said Pennyrile is working with six other counties so they have a really large build. Project areas are expected to be completed in April, May, and June 2023. “They are in the process of fieldwork and engineering right now. All permits have been submitted and work has begun on the right of way,” said Gates.
Future customers can visit goenergynet.com and be kept up to date on Pennyrile’s project. There are maps that show the areas affected. When it is time for signing up for service, future customers will be able to do that on this website.
Gates told the court Tuesday they were seeking additional funding through the state for the project and any funding obtained outside what the court has given them will be given back. According to Gates, there is $210 million dollars available through the state and Pennyrile Electric will be going after the amount for Logan County’s project. The application will open in September.
Dale Vowell, General Manager of the Russellville Electric Plant Board, began his update Tuesday by telling the areas the EPB will service. “We will be working on 68-80 toward Bowling Green up to Logan Telephone territory. Then Lewisburg Road going toward Logan Aluminum. We’ve got the fiber pulled in on 68-80, all except Mud River Church Road. We have also ordered a cabinet for Stonewall. We are putting up some poles on Lewisburg Road and cutting trees. We are waiting on materials but have most of the fiber for that area already. Hopefully, we will have all materials in by the end of the year for both projects.”
Vowell said he anticipates these areas will be completed by end of 2023. Then they will move to other areas including Stevenson Mill Road.
The EPB will also have information when it’s time on their website and will advertise on social media, the radio, and in the newspaper.
The cost for the projects could be close to $4.5 million dollars. The county was given $5.2 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for projects that include broadband, water, sewer, and debt forgiveness.
