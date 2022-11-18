On Friday, Nov. 11, at approximately 1:30 p.m., deputies with the Logan County County Sheriff’s Department responded to an auto accident with injuries in the area of Franklin Road and Corinth-Oakville Road.
According to the sheriff’s department, Jesse Clark of Franklin, was traveling on Franklin Road when she attempted to turn onto Corinth-Oakville Road, pulling into the path of James Hamilton of Russellville.
Clark was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital by Logan County EMS, while Hamilton was life-flighted to TriStar Regional Hospital for chest and back injuries. Both vehicles were a total loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.