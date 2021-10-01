Oct. 1-31
Hometown Haybale Trail
Logan County Tourism Presents the 6th annual county-wide Hometown Haybale Trail starting Oct. 1 and ending Oct. 31. The 2021 theme is “Favorite Movie.” For more information, contact the tourism office at 270-726-1678.
Saturday, Oct. 2
Jesse James 5K Run Walk
The Jesse James 5K Run Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 beginning at the Russellville Parks & Rec Center, 190 S. Winter Street, Russellville at 8 a.m. Advanced registration is recommended. Late registration and packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m. The cost is $15-$20.
Golf Scramble
A Gold Scramble will be held at Rolling Hills Golf Course Saturday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 a.m. The team draw is at 8 a.m. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Advance registration is required. The cost is $45. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. Compete in the three-putt combo contest to win $10,000.
Hometown History Day
Hometown History Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. This free event will feature the “Governors of Logan County.” Explore historic Russellville and the homes of four Kentucky Governors from Logan County. This is a self-guided tour with brochures available at each home as well as at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. A full list of homes on the tour and addresses are available at www.tobaccofest.org
Sunday, Oct. 3
Historic Residential Walking Tour
A Historic Residential Walking Tour will be held Sunday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. beginning at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. Take a walk through the downtown historic Russellville and experience the beautiful home of the past and their stories. This is a free event.
Monday, Oct. 4
Museum Monday
Come and view Logan County’s four museums for free. On Monday, Oct. 4, you can enjoy spending time in the Auburn Historical Society Museum, Logan County Genealogical Society and the old jail, SEEK Museum, and South Union Shaker Village from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Black History Day
Join us as we celebrate the diverse history of Logan County Monday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. Free admission to the four black history museums located at 252 South Morgan Street in Russellville.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Cemetery Tours
The popular tours of Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville are back and will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 5-7 p.m. Tours depart every 10 minutes. This is a free event, no tickets are necessary. First come first served. parking can be found at the city’s warehouse lot o the corner of Nashville Road and Russell Street.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals
A Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Extension Complex. This event is free to watch. The cost for participants is one canned good per animal, per category. No preregistration before the event is required. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
Cemetery Tours
The popular tours of Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville are back and will be held Thursday, Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m. Tours depart every 10 minutes. This is a free event, no tickets are necessary. First come first served. parking can be found at the city’s warehouse lot o the corner of Nashville Road and Russell Street.
Friday, Oct. 8
Tobacco Judging
There will be a tobacco judging contest held on the square in Russellville on Friday, Oct. 8 right in front of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
Trolly Rides
Free trolly rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 8 from 1-3 p.m. Line begins at the 4th Street Theater.
Oct. 8-10
Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous
The annual Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous at Red River Meeting House, 3008 Schochoh Rd, Adairville, begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and ends Sunday, Oct. 10. Everyone is invited to come out and camp or stop by and join in the fun with primitive life as it was in the 1800s.
Saturday, Oct. 9
RHS Class of 1971 Reunion
It’s not too late! The RHS Class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on Oct. 9th after the Tobacco &n Heritage Festival and you can still sign up by contacting David at 270-779-1521.
Craft Show & Flea Market
There will be a craft show & flea market held at the historic Logan County Courthouse on West 9th Street, Russellville Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.
Jesse James Bank Robbery
The Jesse James Bank Robbery reenactment will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Old Southern Deposit Bank of Kentucky on 6th and Main Streets, Russellville. Come early and grab a spot as there are hundreds in attendance.
Festival Parade
The Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Parade will begin Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. on the square in Russellville.
Karaoke Contest
A karaoke contest will be held Saturday, Oct., 9 on Russellville’s Square beginning at 12:30 p.m. This free event required advanced registration. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Concert at Carrico — Jimmy Church Band
Come and enjoy music on the Russellville square Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. At 6 p.m. the festival grand finale, presented by Summers & Son Funeral Home, will feature the Jimmy Church Band.
Party on the Square in Auburn
Party on the Square in Auburn with Wide Open Road performing at 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 18
Logan County Public Library Board Meeting
Logan County Public Library Board Meeting will be having its monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. at the library. This meeting is open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having their monthly food distribution on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9-12 p.m. at their new building on the Lewisburg Road (old Auburn Bank building). Signs will be up to direct traffic and volunteers are there to help. Take note of new hours beginning this month, food will be distributed until 11 a.m., no longer 12 p.m. Also, our Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Many have been asking about clothing and will be able to go to the church after picking up their food. Volunteers will be there to help also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.