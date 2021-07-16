The Men 2 Be Inc. mentoring group talked to the Christian County Public Schools board on Thursday about a proposed “1,000 Men Stand” which will take place at each area school.
Vice Killebrew, speaking on behalf of Men 2 Be Inc., said he would like to see at least 77 men standing outside of the local schools when students return for the new year.
“We would like to see men of every background and ethnicity — grandads, uncles, cousins,” Killebrew said. “On the first day of school, we want to make a positive stand — welcoming our kids back to school. We want to be cheering them on, holding up signs and letting them know that we’re there for them.”
“I think that’s attainable,” board member Tom Bell said. “Especially if we have a diverse group of men out there.”
The men would be volunteers only and would not be going inside the buildings.
“We just want a place where we can stand outside safely, out of the way of buses and traffic,” Killebrew said.
The school board was supportive of the event, but expressed some concerns because the first day of school is always hectic and the logistics could be difficult.
“We can work through all that,” superintendent Christopher Bentzel said. “You’ll just have to get there pretty early to stay out of the traffic lanes.”
Killebrew said there was two reasons that Men 2 Be Inc. want to hold the “1,000 Man Stand.”
“One is that in a lot of these kids’ homes — they’re missing male figures and father figures,” he said. “And we believe that if we can come together on the first day of school, it will take us further as a community. The second thing is something personal — 30 years ago this year I got into a fight at Christian County High School and got expelled. They allowed me to come back and go to alternative school and graduate. Someone took a stand for me and that meant a lot to me.”
Men 2 Be Inc. will also be working with the school system throughout the year to help with the district’s mentoring program.
“This is the kickoff to that partnership and I am excited about that,” Bentzel said.
“We’re going to partner with the schools and have a mentor assigned to each school to be that presense in that school and build a relationship and grow this mentoring program,” Killebrew said. “We want to make ourselves available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.