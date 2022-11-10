Hundreds of kids and their families came out to the trunk-or-treat held on the square in Franklin on Sunday, Oct. 30.
This exciting annual event is sponsored by Franklin First United Methodist Church who has been doing it for about five years.
The church has had it indoors and out. The event is to offer a safe environment where people can come, get candy and be together.
This year, the church offered and gave away more than 500 hot dogs. Multiple organizations were involved this year including Franklin First United Methodist, Round Pond Baptist, Stevenson United Methodist, the Human Rights Commission, Bojangles and a Renaissance Group from Tennessee. Over 100 pounds of candy was handed out. Many people made this event a success.
