The dictionary defines adversity as a state of hardship, difficulty, or misfortune that one deals with in life. We most often think that adversity is always a bad thing. On the contrary, sometimes it can be a very good motivator, to make one struggle harder to achieve their goals in life. I often see individuals with handicaps that would make me just give up and quit, yet they move on in life and often achieve much more than most of us ever will.
The great apostle Paul faced much adversity as he followed Christ. The Jews often sought to kill him and some even made a vow that they would neither eat nor drink until they had killed him (Acts chapter 23:12). Paul was thrown in prison, beaten several times, stoned, and left for dead. He was shipwrecked three times and lived in constant perils while traveling. He suffered hunger and thirst and was often in cold without warm clothes (IICor. 11). Paul also suffered some physical affliction, that we can only speculate on, besides all the other adversities in his life. Yet he continued on with the work the Lord had given him to do, even while a prisoner in Rome. He never gave up and quit or felt sorry for himself. In contrast, he considered himself stronger for withstanding the constant barrage of perils that came his way.
Most of us have or have had something in our lives that we often think we could have done more and better if we didn’t have that “thing” to deal with. I have gone through most of my life with sight in only one eye. I often felt I could have done much better with two eyes, but maybe not. The Lord has blessed me with everything I really needed in this life, even though I did have to work much harder to achieve it.
Living life on this earth is never easy, but if it was, we would not appreciate the privilege and very essence of this wonderful journey called life. No matter how long we may live, life is like a vapor, that appears for a short time, then passes away (James 4:14). In the short time we have on this earth may I urge each of you to obey the gospel of Jesus Christ and be saved before it is eternally too late. Hear His word (Rom. 10:17), believe His word (Heb. 11:6), repent (Luke 13:3), confess (Rom. 10:10), be baptized for the remission of sins(Acts 2:38), live godly until death (Rev.2:10), and receive a crown of life in the hereafter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.