A Bowling Green man was sentenced this week to 70 months in prison for trafficking in fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge Rana Saoud of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nashville, and Director Tommy Loving of the Bowling Green/Warren County Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (AHIDTA) Drug Task Force made the announcement.
According to court documents, on April 6, 2022, LeDrae Smith, 28, possessed with the intent to distribute 326.9 grams of a fentanyl mixture. Following release from prison, Smith was ordered to serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the HSI Bowling Green and the Bowling Green/Warren County AHIDTA Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II, of the U.S. Attorney’s Bowling Green Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
