A new director has been hired at the Logan County Humane Society replacing Kathy Garrett, the previous leader who stayed only a little over a year.
“This is a hard job, one that takes a perfect fit,” said humane society board member Jason Harper who serves as 4th district magistrate and sits on the board representing the Logan County Fiscal Court. Harper has been working with the society since 2019 and puts his heart and soul into the responsibility.
Ray Wilson, a former Russellville Police Officer will be taking over the director duties the first of October. Wilson has worked for the RPD for the past four years.
“We believe Ray will bring with him not only a love for animals to the shelter but also organization skills necessary to run this type of operation,” said Harper adding, “He is young, energetic, and willing to work.”
The Logan County Humane Society has partnered with the Logan County Fiscal Court for the past three decades running its animal shelter. The body receives $120,000 annually to handle the day-to-day operations of the shelter as well as provide an animal control officer.
Harper says one of the biggest challenges the humane society faces at the moment is getting professional people to serve on the board of directors. Although the board is growing, said Harper, more members are still needed.
The county’s animal shelter takes in over a thousand unwanted strays each year. The humane society takes on the task of trying to find as many homes as possible through adoptions and rescue efforts that sometimes take those strays to other states. This costs money not budgeted from the county. Paying for such work falls at the feet of fundraising.
Although the county helps fund the shelter’s needs, there are always added expenses due to the volume of animals that come through the shelter and are awaiting homes. Cleaning supplies is one of those expenses.
The Stock the Shelter Challenge first began in July when Marvine Hunt brought in a bottle of bleach and then challenged a friend to do the same. Before long, the initiative caught on and the shelter began seeing a rise in donated items.
“The challenge began with a few people and has grown and multiplied since,” said Harper.
You can donate anything from bleach and paper towels to sponges, disinfectant wipes, mops, buckets, brooms, rubber gloves, laundry detergent, spray bottles, trash bags, small pet beds, plastic carriers, etc.
The Logan County Humane Society has an Amazon wish list you can visit or there is a list on the society’s Facebook page. Just donate an item and challenge a friend, co-worker, or even a fellow employee at your job.
If you wish to give a monetary donation, you can either send a check to 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville, KY 42276, or visit the humane society website where there is a donate button leading you to a PayPal account.
