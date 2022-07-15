Logan County’s Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center rejoices that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade! This decision is a tremendous victory for life and a monumental day in our efforts to protect the unborn. But with this lifesaving decision comes a new set of challenges for the pro-life movement.
The Overturn of Roe Vs. Wade does not make abortion illegal in the United States altogether. Instead, the ruling simply means that abortion is no longer considered a constitutional, human right. This allows individual state legislatures to enact laws that reflect the values of the citizens who directly elect them.
Realistically, changed laws do not equal changed hearts, and we will still have unplanned and unexpected pregnancies. Regardless of how the laws of our land play out over the next several years, women and men will continue to face tough pregnancy decisions. Although we believe life is always the best choice, we must also acknowledge and recognize that abortion felt like a “lifeline” to many women in unplanned pregnancies. In their mind, this “lifeline” would help them escape the hard parts of their reality. In an environment where abortion is more difficult to access, these women will be stuck feeling more desperate and helpless than ever, meaning Life Choice’s work has become more critical. It’s our responsibility as Christians to step up! To do more, to pray more, to give more to meet the needs of these women, their unborn, and their children.
Champions of life like you are needed now more than ever before! Who will these moms in crisis turn to? What will happen to their children and families after birth? More than ever, women and families will need compassion, hope, and practical help to meet their needs (Col. 3:12). The work of Life Choice will be critical in the days ahead and central to the goal of creating a culture of life in our area. More children will need loving homes through foster care, adoption, or supporting women in crisis who choose life. Life Choice has been called to and equipped for this very moment!
We will continue to give women honest information, hope, and loving, non-judgmental support as they and their partners face an unexpected pregnancy. We remain committed both to the sanctity of life and the value of the women and men who come to us for help. We want to share the Gospel to lead people not just to life but abundant life!
We are humbled by the generosity and prayers of those who support this ministry. Words cannot express what your faithfulness means to our clients, our staff, and our volunteers. We ask you to continue in prayer as we continue in ministry to the unborn and their parents. May God bless you abundantly.
