The month of March usually means tournament time for high school teams in Kentucky. This year, the season was pushed back a bit. Our teams will finish the regular schedule around March 10th this season. Russellville and Logan County look to pull it all together down the stretch before the 13th District tournament starts. The Cougars have three district games remaining on the schedule. The district standings are far from being decided.
The Cougars (4-8) have won three out of the last four games. The Lady Cougars (3-17) have won two in a row. The Panthers (6-7) face a tough Muhlenberg County team tonight, but remain in second place in the district. The Lady Panthers (6-8) have won two straight as well.
